Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 261,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,185,460 shares.The stock last traded at $58.68 and had previously closed at $58.76.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.