Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 261,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,185,460 shares.The stock last traded at $58.68 and had previously closed at $58.76.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.