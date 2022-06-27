Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 50,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 268,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.28. 123,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,711,387. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

