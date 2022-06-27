Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.42. 1,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

