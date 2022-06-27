Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $524,811,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.79. 59,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

