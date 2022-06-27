Validity Hits Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00007468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $119,189.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,608,130 coins and its circulating supply is 4,604,841 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

