Vaccitech’s (VACC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VACC stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Vaccitech has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $219.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.33.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 7,416.85%. Analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaccitech news, Director Joseph Scheeren bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech accounts for 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned 0.31% of Vaccitech as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

