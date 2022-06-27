Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 5.6%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $38.67. Approximately 47,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,906,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,883 shares of company stock worth $17,170,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 36.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 40.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $699,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Upstart by 63.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Upstart by 103.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

