United Co.s Limited Declares None Dividend of $4.50 (TSE:UNC)

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

UNC stock opened at C$90.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63. United Co.s has a 12 month low of C$85.75 and a 12 month high of C$114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.41.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

