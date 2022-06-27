Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $5.02 on Monday, reaching $405.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,591. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.