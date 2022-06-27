UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €42.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Covestro stock opened at €34.48 ($36.29) on Friday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €32.64 ($34.36) and a 1-year high of €60.24 ($63.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.02.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

