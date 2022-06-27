Troy Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.64. The company had a trading volume of 170,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,777. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.24 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

