Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at CIBC

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.42% from the stock’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.31.

Shares of TCN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.19. 477,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,826. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$12.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.10.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$175.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.6204708 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

