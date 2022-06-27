Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$13.22 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$12.20 and a one year high of C$21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$175.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.6204708 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

