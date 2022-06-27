Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of TCN stock opened at C$13.22 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$12.20 and a one year high of C$21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$175.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.6204708 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
