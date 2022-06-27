Travelers Companies’ (TRV) “Peer Perform” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $6.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.72. 1,296,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,737. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $224,986,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

