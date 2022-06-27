Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

NYSE:TRV traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,737. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $170.94.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $224,986,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

