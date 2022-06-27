Tierion Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (TNT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,159.23 or 1.00026200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

