Tidal Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $444,394.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $320,502.07 and approximately $444,394.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

