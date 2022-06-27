Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $658.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $658.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $544.81 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $491.18 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.