The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lifted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.96. 49,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

