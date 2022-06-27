The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Earns No Recommendation Rating from Analysts at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities started coverage on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a no recommendation rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TRIG opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.64) on Thursday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.99 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.60 ($1.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.32. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

