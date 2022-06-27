The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $33.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Joint has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.22 million, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,426,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 214,269 shares of company stock worth $3,378,580 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Joint by 321.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Joint by 455.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at $290,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at $7,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Joint by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 36,626 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

