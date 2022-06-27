The Goldman Sachs Group Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $82.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.36.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $67.08 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

