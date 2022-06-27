The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $90.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after acquiring an additional 655,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 152.0% during the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 53.9% during the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 247,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

