The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $189.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.73.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.11. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $141.18 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

