The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after buying an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 402,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

