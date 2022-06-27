The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
The GEO Group stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.
