The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Holdings Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,040,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aaron’s worth $40,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 339.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 85.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,209 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 142.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAN opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.61. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 15.73%.

Aaron’s Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.