Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.33. Tenneco shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 36,984 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $2,173,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 473,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $3,847,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

