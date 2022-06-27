Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 104,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,711,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TELL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.