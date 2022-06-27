Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 6,671,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,610. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.