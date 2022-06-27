Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 650 ($7.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$6.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
