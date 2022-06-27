Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 650 ($7.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$6.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Team17 Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

