Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 650 ($7.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$6.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Team17 Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.