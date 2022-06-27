TD Securities Trims Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Target Price to C$40.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IFSPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. Interfor has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

