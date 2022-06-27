Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.05.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.