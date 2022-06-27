Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 183,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.
VB stock opened at $182.31 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day moving average is $204.85.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.