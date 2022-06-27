Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 183,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $182.31 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day moving average is $204.85.

