Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,607 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

