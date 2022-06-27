Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 9,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,493,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,117 shares of company stock valued at $38,830,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

