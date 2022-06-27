Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.02. Approximately 4,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 496,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sylvamo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

