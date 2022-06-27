SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Achieves $629,522.41 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $629,522.41 and $2,502.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00184012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014952 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,058,583 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

