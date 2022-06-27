SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,499.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $624,690.66 and approximately $2,499.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00145266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014507 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,064,388 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

