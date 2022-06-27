Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sunoco by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

