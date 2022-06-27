SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 687 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.15. 33,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,317. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

