Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $4,636,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

