Streamr (DATA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.17 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

