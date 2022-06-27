StockNews.com Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of WSFS opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 350.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 695,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 174.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

