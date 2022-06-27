Stifel Nicolaus Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $135.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.47.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 102.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 53,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.