SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 256,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,095,206 shares.The stock last traded at $16.42 and had previously closed at $18.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,179.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $785,688. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

