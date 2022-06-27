Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,507,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,658,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Splunk by 25,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,235,000 after acquiring an additional 656,190 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $93,642,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

