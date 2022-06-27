Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on July 15th

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.638 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 168.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.54. 751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,913. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 101.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after acquiring an additional 485,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 164.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 359,870 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

