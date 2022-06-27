Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $24.52

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $22.48. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 108,988 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
