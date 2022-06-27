Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $24.52

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $22.48. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 108,988 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

