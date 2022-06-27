Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,846 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $96.41. 9,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.