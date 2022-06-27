Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 521,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 246,562 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. 39,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,097. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11.

